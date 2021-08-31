Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report sales of $769.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.03 million to $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.