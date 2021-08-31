Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 52,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

