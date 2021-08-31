Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.