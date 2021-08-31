Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.20 million and the highest is $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $4,072,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $296.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

