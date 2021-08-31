Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 1,991,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,780. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

