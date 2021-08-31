Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

