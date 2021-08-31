Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 1,926,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,041. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -976.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.