Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

