Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.26. SFL also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 844,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in SFL by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.