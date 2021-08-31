Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $194.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.83 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $781.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $632.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

