Brokers Set Expectations for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.