Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,082 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $65,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $673.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,788. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $681.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.12. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

