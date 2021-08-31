Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 133,302 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up about 8.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 1.95% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $118,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. 620,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,435. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.