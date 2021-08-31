Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.12. 4,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,460,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

In related news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at $65,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

