Bruce E. Thomas Sells 14,774 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ESXB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 88,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth $10,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,510,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 463,146 shares during the period.
About Community Bankers Trust
Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.
