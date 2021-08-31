BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $169,741.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00131293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.98 or 0.07298571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.65 or 1.00311736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00850398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

