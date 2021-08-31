BTIG Research Raises The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $47.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

