Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 413,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 405,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.