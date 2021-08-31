Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. 51,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

