Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 243,718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 1,107,673 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

