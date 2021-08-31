Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $87,383,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,263.3% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.69. The company had a trading volume of 666,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

