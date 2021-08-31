Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 76.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 13.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 220,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

