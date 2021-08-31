Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.