Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.60. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

