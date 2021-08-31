Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $290.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

