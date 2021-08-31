Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,050 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,084,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,882,000 after buying an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 251,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

