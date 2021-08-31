Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 456,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

