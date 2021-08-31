Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,342 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

