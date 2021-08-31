Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $35.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 669,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,409 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,101. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.