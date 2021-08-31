Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

