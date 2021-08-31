Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.48. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $109.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

