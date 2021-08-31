Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $95.88 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,887 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $95,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $380.10. 159,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.