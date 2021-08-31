Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $98.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

