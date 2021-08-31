Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.09. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.89.

