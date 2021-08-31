Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $32,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 7,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,297. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.