Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. 122,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

