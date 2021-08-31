Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

