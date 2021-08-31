Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,188,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,259,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 8.36% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

