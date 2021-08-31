Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 711,420 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $253,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $226,275,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,957. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.