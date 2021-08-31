Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

