Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.