Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

