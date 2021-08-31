Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 235,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

