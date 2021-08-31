Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.78. 31,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

