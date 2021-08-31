Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $306.48. 9,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

