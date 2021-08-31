Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Insperity worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $16,083,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.