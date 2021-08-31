Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.51. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $248.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.