Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,851 ($24.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,049.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,044.50.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

