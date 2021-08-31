Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.45

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 2229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.