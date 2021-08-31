Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.90 ($0.16). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,175,259 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £142.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

